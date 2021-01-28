GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $32,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.17. 104,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

