GWM Advisors LLC Sells 106,714 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,714 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $213.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.