GWM Advisors LLC Sells 10,805 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $7,869,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.82. 799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,547. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

