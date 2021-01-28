GWM Advisors LLC Sells 15,674 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,674 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $334.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.79 and its 200-day moving average is $371.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

