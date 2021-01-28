GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $5.79 on Thursday, hitting $381.66. 143,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

