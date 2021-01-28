GWM Advisors LLC Sells 9,855 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,638. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

