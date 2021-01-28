GWM Advisors LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $452.67. 42,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $470.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

