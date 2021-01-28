GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Shares Down 1.6%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. 391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GX Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. GX Acquisition comprises approximately 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

