Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.32

Shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and traded as low as $60.96. Hailiang Education Group shares last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 5,026 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) by 235.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program.

