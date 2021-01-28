Handshake (HNS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.68 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $43.64 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,997.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.61 or 0.04059786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00402383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.99 or 0.01206124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00514794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 200.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00406403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00262735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023119 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 351,478,261 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.