Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Insider Sells $635,680.00 in Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,284,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,670. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $33,783,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,527 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3,117.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,398 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $17,864,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.