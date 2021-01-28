Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.20. 3,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

