Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.48

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.48 and traded as high as $48.80. Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 9,967 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The stock has a market cap of £63.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.50.

About Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.