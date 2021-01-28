Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 163 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,769.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,634.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

