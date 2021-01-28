Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 17,000 Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,521,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 452,273 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other Workhorse Group news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,213. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.