Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.53.

Shares of EPAM opened at $339.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $369.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

