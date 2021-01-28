Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 327 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 302.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

TTD stock opened at $756.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $846.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,220,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

