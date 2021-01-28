Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $7,142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

