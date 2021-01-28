Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Electric by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,690,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 176,030 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

