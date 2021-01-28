Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $269.98 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

