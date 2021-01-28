Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,237 shares of company stock valued at $35,804,977. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $160.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

