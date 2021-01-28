Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 354.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

