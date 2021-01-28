Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day moving average is $129.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,226 shares of company stock worth $5,383,987 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

