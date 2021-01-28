Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $1.74 Million in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NYSE:IPOF opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

