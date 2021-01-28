Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $1.76 Million in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPCE. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $58,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Cowen increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 lowered Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.