Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $1.79 Million in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.34% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

KRUS opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

