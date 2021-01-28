Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $1,958,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

NYSE GNRC opened at $248.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.97 and a 200-day moving average of $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $287.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

