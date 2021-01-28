Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Aspen Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in Aspen Group by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 658,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aspen Group by 1,053.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,769.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $226.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

