Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Personalis by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 59.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 436,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 1,870.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 187,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Personalis stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.