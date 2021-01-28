Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 30,500 Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Clarus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLAR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $515.96 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

