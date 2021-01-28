Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,000 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $90.43.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

