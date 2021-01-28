Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,400 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 287,648 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 282,188 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 209,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

