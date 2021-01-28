Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.81. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

