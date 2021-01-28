Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $1.50 Million Position in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Pacific Ethanol at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $471.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.35.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

