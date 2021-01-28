Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,596,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after acquiring an additional 366,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APPS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

