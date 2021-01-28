Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after buying an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,419,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,316,000 after buying an additional 1,075,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 511,325 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 1,723,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 41.8% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,527,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,242,750 shares of company stock worth $72,689,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

