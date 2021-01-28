Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 10,044,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,000,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after acquiring an additional 962,161 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 239,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,494,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

