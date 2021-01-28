Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Cap of $73.11 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $73.11 million and $20.16 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00890851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.23 or 0.04279319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017825 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,867,000 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

