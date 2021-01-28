Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $276,117.38 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $276,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,136,500.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 132,857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

