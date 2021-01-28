Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $153.47 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $153.47 or 0.00459237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $70.03 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 471,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,327 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

