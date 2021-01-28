Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

