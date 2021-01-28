Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €52.00 Price Target

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.50 ($59.41) target price on ZEAL Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a twelve month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a twelve month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

