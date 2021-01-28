Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $3.09 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00009242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $44.54 million and approximately $562,541.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,418.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.33 or 0.04055616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00398561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.01218893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00511036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 219.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00403862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00259686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00023168 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,421,112 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

