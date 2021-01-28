HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, a growth of 40,433.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HAVLF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 424,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,082. HAVN Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.