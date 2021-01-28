Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of HAS stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 142.50 ($1.86). 2,454,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,994. Hays plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 45.97.
About Hays plc (HAS.L)
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Hays plc (HAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays plc (HAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.