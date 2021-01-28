Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of HAS stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 142.50 ($1.86). 2,454,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,994. Hays plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 45.97.

About Hays plc (HAS.L)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

