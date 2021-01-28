Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 125.40 ($1.64).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays plc (HAS.L) in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON HAS traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 142.50 ($1.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.61. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.97. Hays plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

