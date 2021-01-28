HBT Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,106. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $409.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

