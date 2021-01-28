HCB Financial (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58.

About HCB Financial (OTCMKTS:HCBN)

HCB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Highpoint Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans; and overdraft services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.