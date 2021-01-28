Head-To-Head Review: Hess (NYSE:HES) & Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Hess (NYSE:HES) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get Hess alerts:

Hess pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Hess pays out -105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hess and Sunoco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess 0 5 13 0 2.72 Sunoco 1 1 7 0 2.67

Hess currently has a consensus target price of $56.78, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Sunoco has a consensus target price of $29.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.66%. Given Hess’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hess is more favorable than Sunoco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Hess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Hess shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hess has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hess and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess -63.27% -11.18% -4.43% Sunoco 1.73% 22.04% 2.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hess and Sunoco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess $6.51 billion 2.64 -$408.00 million ($0.95) -58.84 Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.18 $313.00 million $2.27 13.52

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Hess. Hess is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of 1,197 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is also involved in the gathering, compressing, and processing of natural gas; fractionating NGLs; terminaling, loading, and transporting crude oil and NGLs through rail car; storing and terminaling propane, as well as providing water handling services primarily in the Bakken Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.