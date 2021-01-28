HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Up 5.3%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $31.15. 159,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 99,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HHR. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,142,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 407,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.